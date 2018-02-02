Rec Rock Festival to take a break in 2018

There will be no Rec Rock Festival in 2018 after the organisers announced they would be taking a well-earned break.

The boutique family-friendly music event at Clough Head Farm, on Dolly Lane in Buxworth, is run solely by volunteers, with all the profits going to good causes.

Organiser Anna Smith said: “It is a lot of hard work and the bad weather all winter has meant we still have some of last year’s festival up.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears goes into making it happen but the land needs a rest, the volunteers need a break and it becomes so time-consuming when we all have other jobs and families.

“But so much good has come from the festival and in the three years it has been running we have raised more than £30,000 for good causes which is just amazing.”

The first year of Rec Rock raised £20,000 which helped to fund new play equipment in Buxworth park.

The second outing of the September festival paid for new defibrillators in schools and community centres, and last year more than £10,000 was raised for three homeless charities which will help people in crisis.

Anna added: “I don’t want people to be disappointed because it is not on this year, but I hope they will understand we are all just volunteers and instead remember the happy memories of the festival.

“Without the support of everyone it would never have gone ahead and we are truly grateful to everyone who made it a success.

“I hope we still have people’s support when, or if, we decide to come back.”