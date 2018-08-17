Reading and Leeds Festivals await for New Mills musicians

Two musicians from New Mills are getting ready to perform at Reading and Leeds Festivals alongside the likes of Kings of Leon and Fall Out Boy.

Callum Smith, 27, and Arthur Davies, 26, make up psych-rock band WUZI, alongside bandmates Tom Baker and Elliot Marsters.

WUZI won the Futuresound Events Emerging Competition this month, with the prize being a slot on the bill at both Reading and Leeds Festivals over the Bank Holiday weekend.

They will perform on the BBC Music Introducing Stage on Friday August 24 in Reading, and in Leeds on Saturday August 25.

Ahead of the big performances, the band is releasing new single Compromised Host; the first from their forthcoming EP, Severed Head.

Guitarist and vocalist, Callum, said: “I can only just put into words how excited and ecstatic we are to have a place on the BBC Music Introducing Stage at one of the UK’s biggest festivals.

"Reading and Leeds are festivals that the whole band has grown up to love and admire, especially the musicians that get to perform there.

"We’re absolutely over the moon to have the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the greatest artists in rock music, and continue on this amazing journey together.”

Alan Raw, from BBC Music Introducing, has tipped the band as “ones to watch”.

WUZI first burst onto the music scene in 2016 and shortly afterwards they headlined Indie Week Canada in Toronto after winning the Indie Week Europe competition.

They’ve since gone on to play memorable shows including Live at Leeds and Liverpool Sound City, sharing the stage with other up and coming UK bands like Strange Bones, Fangclub and The Moonlandingz.