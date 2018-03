The railway line between Buxton and Hazel Grave has now reopened.

The line was closed over the weekend and yesterday following heavy snow.

Yesterday it emerged engineers were working to remove 15ft-long icicles which had formed in a tunnel near Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The icicles posed a safety risk for drivers and passengers.

