Race for Life event to be held in Buxton

Cancer Research UK's hugely popular Race for Life event is coming to Buxton later this year.

The fundraiser, which sees thousands of women walking, running or jogging around a course to raise money for the charity, is to be held in the Pavilion Gardens.

Entry is now open for the 5k, which takes place at 7pm on Wednesday June 20.

Registration costs £14.99 for women and young women and £10 for children. Under six entry is free and no registration is needed.

