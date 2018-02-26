‘Quick-thinking’ Buxton scout leaders give first aid to collapsed man

Two sisters from Buxton turned lifesavers when the performed emergency first aid on a man they found collapsed in the street.

Samantha and Charlotte Musgrove put into practice the first aid training they had been taught at 3rd Buxton Harpur Hill Scout Group, where they are both scout leaders.

Samantha, 20, who is studying at university in Lincoln, had been heading on a night out in the city with her 18-year-old sister Charlotte, a student at Buxton and Leek College, when they came across the collapsed man outside her accommodation on February 20.

“Instinct just kicked in and we rushed over to help,” explained Samantha.

“When we saw someone lying on the floor we knew something was wrong. His friend was shaking him to try and wake him up. I put him in the recovery position and stopped him from choking on his own vomit, and Charlotte rang for an ambulance.

“So many people were walking past and not stopping which was sad, but it was only because of our first aid training with the scouts that we knew what to do.”

The sisters, of Mosley Road, left the man in the care of Lincolnshire police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Samantha said: “We walked away and we got this huge buzz of adrenaline because without the first aid training we wouldn’t have known what to do. He could have carried on choking and could have died.”

Their mum Lesley Musgrove, who is also the group scout leader for Harpur Hill, added: “It’s fantastic to know that they were there, and their quick-thinking actions helped a person in need because of their training. As their mum too, I’m just so proud.”