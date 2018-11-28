Pupils at Bakewell school raise £420 for Edale Mountain Rescue Team

Pupils at S. Anselm’s School in Bakewell kicked off a year of fundraising for Edale Mountain Rescue Team by holding an ‘exploration and mountaineering’ themed clothes day and a well-supported cake sale.

The youngsters from the school’s Churchill House chose the cause as its charity, presenting a cheque for £420 to members of the team who gave a talk about their work which ranges from rescuing injured walkers and climbers to recovering stranded sheep from cliff tops!

One of the mountain rescue team members, Robert Kenning, was schooled at S. Anselm’s and left in 1997.

Each year, the children in S. Anselm’s four school houses (Churchill, Nelson, Pitts and Wellington) choose a charity to support for the year and meticulously plan different activities to support and raise funds for their chosen cause.