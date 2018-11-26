Pudsey Bear does the conga on visit to Whaley Bridge school

Pudsey Bear visited Taxal & Fernilee Primary School in Whaley Bridge to thank pupils for raising £283.87 for Children in Need.

This year, as part of anti-bullying week the pupils wore odd socks to school so that they could experience how it feels to be different.

Then as part of their Children In Need fundraising day, they dressed oddly – which included lopsided hairdos, swimming costumes worn outside their clothes, odd shoes and Christmas jumpers paired with flip flops. At lunchtime, the kitchen staff made biscuits in an array of shapes and sizes.