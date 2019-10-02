Public open days being held for residents affected by Toddbrook Reservoir incident

Residents affected by the Toddbrook Dam incident are being invited to find out more about the ongoing work by the Canal and River Trust.

The charity, which owns the reservoir, is hosting four public open days this month and inviting residents to book onto a free one-hour tour.

Work at Toddbrook Reservoir back in August

Teams managing the reservoir will give an update on work to repair the damaged dam and escort visitors onto the construction site to view the drained reservoir close up.

Regular community surgery sessions are also being held by the Whaley Bridge community engagement manager Gillian Renshaw at the towns Transhipment Warehouse from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesdays for local residents to drop in.

Gillian said: "We are keen to keep the local community informed at every step of the way as we make plans to repair Toddbrook Reservoir dam after it was damaged during the extreme summer rainfall."

“Independent specialists are currently investigating what happened and our expert engineers are working on a detailed repair plan, based on their findings. This is a complex process and we are not expecting to start physical construction work on site until after Christmas."

“The reservoir will remain drained while the repair programme is carried out. We want to reassure local residents and businesses that they are absolutely safe and the dam poses no risk, no matter how much rain falls this winter.”

Reservoir tours are taking place on:

Friday October 11, 10am – 4pm

Saturday October 12, 10am – 4pm

Friday October 25, 10am – 4pm

Saturday October 26, 10am – 4pm.

Tours are free but must be booked in advance through the Canal and River Trust website event page.

Each one-hour tour will be open to up to 22 people.

As the dam is a construction site, all visitors are strongly advised to wear walking boots or suitable footwear. Meeting point is Toddbrook Sailing Club. Due to parking restrictions, residents are encouraged to walk to the event if possible.