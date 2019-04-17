Public inquiry called over plans for 120 homes in Buxton countryside

Friends of the Peak District are urging members of the public to have their say at a public inquiry over plans for 120 homes on countryside near Buxton.

High Peak borough councillors rejected the plan due to concerns about road access, visual intrusion and ‘encroachment into the open countryside’.

The proposal for the site - on grazing land off Leek Road - had originally included the realignment of its junction with part of nearby Macclesfield Road.

However this was withdrawn before councillors considered the application in January last year.

The Advertiser understands that as part of an appeal against planning refusal Persimmon wants to revise the application description to ‘up to 100 houses’ and resubmit the junction realignment.

Andrew Wood, Planning Officer for Friends of the Peak District, said: “The case is important to us because it would severely damage this striking and important landscape that sits between the Buxton and the Peak District National Park. There has already been substantial housing development in the Burbage area but this scheme would be a step too far.

“The site was rejected during the local plan process, and should remain undeveloped.

The Inquiry at Best Western Hotel, Lee Wood Road, on Wednesday next week will hear evidence from High Peak Borough Council, Persimmon Homes and Friends of the Peak District - who have ‘expert witnesses’ thanks to a fundraising appeal.