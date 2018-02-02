Public exhibition on plan for new Buxton hospital and retirement housing development

Plans for a new £20m state-of-the-art hospital in Buxton and specialist retirement housing are to be showcased at a public exhibition in Buxton.

Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust and McCarthy and Stone will reveal details about their plans to transform the former Buxton Water bottling factory site off Station Road in Buxton.

An aerial view of the Station Road site in Buxton, formerly the Buxton Water bottling facility. Photo submitted.

The Advertiser revealed last month how two thirds of the site is to be used as a new base for the NHS and other public-sector bodies in the High Peak, bringing together services currently provided at the town’s two existing hospitals and also incorporating three GP practices.

The remaining third of the site will be used by McCarthy and Stone for extra care retirement accommodation.

Residents will have the opportunity to view the proposals and speak to members of the project team during an exhibition at The Old Hall Hotel, The Square, Buxton, on Thursday February 15, between 3pm and 7pm.

A public exhibition will be held at The Old Hall Hotel in February.

William Jones, Chief Operating Officer for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to be moving forwards with our plans for land off Station Road and launching a discussion with the local community about both portions of the site.

“We encourage the local community to come along to the public exhibition to view the plans, speak to the project team, and leave us their feedback.”

Speaking about the exhibition, Ian Wilkins, North Divisional Managing Director at McCarthy and Stone, said: "We are looking forward to speaking to the local community about our proposals and hearing their feedback.

"Our proposed development would provide much-needed specialist housing in the centre of Buxton and would positively contribute to the local area through a high-quality, attractive design.

The site will accommodate a new healthcare hub and specialist retirement housing.

“We know that there is a rising demand for retirement accommodation in the High Peak area, with the number of people aged over 65 set to rise by 58% in the next twenty years. The site has excellent public transport links, and easy access to local shops and services. It would also allow people the change to downsize, freeing up larger family homes.”

Residents wanting further information can call the project team directly on the Freephone information line 0800 298 7040, email feedback@mccarthyandstone-consultation.co.uk or visit the project website www.mccarthyandstoneconsultation.co.uk/buxton.