£2.5m worth of cars go under the hammer in Buxton including £90,000 1961 Jaguar E-Type Roadster and £80,000 1902 Dogcart

1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 Series 1 'Flat Floor' Roadster will be going under the hammer at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens with an estimate of £80,000 - £90,000. Photo H&H Auctions

H&H’s autumn sale at The Pavilion Gardens is its largest ever Buxton auction and the lots will total £2.5million.

A record 167 classic, collector and performance motorcars will be auctioned on Wednesday October, 15.

The most valuable lot is a 1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 Series 1 ‘Flat Floor’ Roadster, while there are also 39 ‘no reserve’ examples.

Colette McKay, managing director at H&H Classics, said: “The Pavilion Gardens in Buxton holds a special place in our hearts having been our adopted home for more than 30 years.

A 1902 Arrol Johnston 10/12hp Dogcart, very original and one of just eight believed to survive is up for auction in Buxton for an estimate of £70,000 - £90,000. Photo H&H Auctions

“During that period, we’ve successfully sold more than 6,000 cars with a combined value of more than £75million at the iconic venue, so it’s quite a feat in achieving a record number of entries in our upcoming sale.”

The most valuable lot being offered is a highly desirable ‘home market’ 1961 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 Series 1 ‘Flat Floor’ Roadster with a guide price of £80,000-£90,000.

It is only the 164th right-hand drive Roadster of its type ever built, as indicated by its chassis number 850164, while it retains its matching chassis, engine and cylinder head numbers.

Also catching the eye is a very original 1902 Arrol Johnston 10/12hp Dogcart, one of just eight believed to have survived. It is known to have entered one London to Brighton run in the 1990s and has been estimated at £70,000-£90,000.

The only known surviving Super Sports a 1921 Horstman 10½hp Super Sports is up for auction with a guide price of £25,000 - £35,000. Photo H&H Auctions

A 1921 Horstman 10½hp Super Sports, the only known surviving Super Sports, is another highly collectable car more than 100 years old looking for a new home at the H&H Classics auction.

Estimated at £25,000-£35,000, its rarity is furthered as it is thought to be one of only a tiny handful of Horstmans built between 1914 and 1929 to still exist.

Colette said: “We’re incredibly proud of the fantastic mix of cars on offer and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the sale where we are sure they will find something which appeals to both their personal taste and budget.”

Jaguar is the most represented marque, with no less than 24 examples going under the hammer, followed by Mercedes-Benz with 15 lots.

Among the Jaguars is a time-warp 1956 Jaguar XK140 Fixed Head Coupé, given a guide price of £28,000-£34,000. It has been in the ownership of the current family since it was purchased from the first owner in 1965, while it is one of just 843 examples built to home-market, right-hand drive specification.

Notable no reserve cars include a rare right-hand drive 1931 Plymouth P.A. with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder ‘Iron Dome’ engine. There is also a 1967 Austin Vanden Plas Princess Limousine, in current ownership for 48 years, plus a 1998 Suzuki Super Carry TX, a model that has grown in popularity since hit TV programme Brassic.

Colette added: “Such a large assortment of no reserve models is a real opportunity for classic car enthusiasts to add a potential bargain to their collection.”

All lots will be available to view in person at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton from 1pm on Tuesday 14 and from 9am on Wednesday October, 15 while the sale then commences at 12pm.

For more information visit handh.co.uk