Possible burst water pipe may be causing issues in Chapel

Residents in Chapel-en-le-Frith may currently be experiencing problems with their water supplies.

A Severn Trent spokesman said: "This morning we're investigating a potential burst water pipe in the Chapel-en-le-Frith area.

"This may be causing water supplies to be off or at low pressure for some of our customers.

"Our teams are currently in the area trying to locate the burst.

"Once this has been located we will work hard to get this pipe fixed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible."

The spokesman added: "We know how difficult it is to have no water, especially at this time of day, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing.

"We'd like to reassure our customers that we're doing everything we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can."