Your chance to quiz council chiefs

Derbyshire Dales Council is starting 2020 with an invitation to residents to put questions direct to council leaders and senior officers.

Coun Garry Purdy, the council leader, Coun Susan Hobson, deputy leader, and Paul Wilson, chief executive, will take part in a question and answer session at a community forum at Bakewell Agricultural Business Centre on Wednesday, January 29 at 7pm.

The forum will be broadcast live on the council’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/bhCKfLGVEZk.

Presentations will include an update on the newly approved waste contract for the district - including the introduction of a charge for garden waste collections from April 2021 - new corporate plan priorities and the upcoming Derbyshire Dales budget consultation.

Coun Purdy said: “It is no secret that we are currently having to work harder than ever to protect the key services we undertake for the people of the Derbyshire Dales and this forum is an ideal opportunity for local people to put questions direct to the council’s leadership team.

“Listening to the views of local people and answering their questions is vitally important right now when we are analysing the main areas of our revenue budget and capital programme for the coming year.

“We welcome scrutiny and continue to review everything we do on a rolling basis to ensure our services are as cost efficient as possible, guaranteeing our residents get the best value for every penny of the 57p per day on average they currently contribute to the cost through council tax.”

To keep in touch with Derbyshire Dales community forums, sign up to free email updates at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/enewsreg.

Anyone wanting to recycle their real Christmas tree can still take advantage of the council’s recycling service on their green/recycling bin collection day until Friday, January 31.

Simply place the tree at the edge of your property, making sure it's cut down to no bigger than five feet

Please remove all decorations and the pot.

You can also recycle non-glitter Christmas cards and non-shiny wrapping paper in your blue bin or blue bag.

For more details on council services, go to www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk.