Work starts on New Mills play area
The work includes the installation of new play equipment, including an inclusive roundabout and a basket swing, and new surfacing.
It is expected to be finished in the next couple of weeks when the play area will re-open to the public.
Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: “Having quality play areas where the local community can come and be active outdoors is something we value highly at our Council. We have made the improvement of our parks a top priority – and it’s why we’re investing in this one in New Mills and others across the High Peak.
The site is the only play area in New Mills owned High Peak Borough Council. The £50,000 investment is part of the Council’s capital Play and Outdoor Sport Investment and Delivery Plan to invest in the Borough’s play areas on a rolling programme.
Councillor Greenlagh said: “Moving more everyday helps us all live happier, healthier lives so places and spaces that make it easy for people to do that are so important.”
At Derby Road, Youth Matters New Mills ‘Little Youthie’ youth club were involved in helping to design the plans and are looking forward to celebrating the new play area with a fun launch event.
Councillor Greenhlagh said: “I’m delighted that this work at Derby Road has started.
“We know it will be popular as we made sure to include some of the people in the community who will use it to help design it – and to the Little Youthie group I’d like to say a big thank you for what a great job you’ve done.
“I look forward to seeing you all at the official opening when we’ll be able to share your ideas and hard work with everyone else in the community – and we can all say thank you to you for your vision and interest in making sure this new play area is right for your community.”
