On Friday MPs across the country voted to support the Terminally Ill (End of Life) Bill, High Peak MP voted in favour of the bill and people of the borough have thanked him for giving people a choice.

MPs have backed proposals to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales in a historic vote which paves the way for a change in the law.

The bill will allow terminally ill adults expected to die within six months to seek help to end their own life was passed by 330 to 275, a majority of 55.

Speaking outside Chambers High Peak MP Jon Pearce said: “As many of you know I have been undecided right up until the last minute.

“In principle I’ve always been in favour of giving people a choice at the end of their life but equally I’ve been concerned about the protections within the bill for the most vulnerable.

“I listened very carefully to the debate. There were some very emotive and passionate speeches given.

“At the end of the day I was reassured there will be further opportunities at the Committee stage and final reading to improve the Bill and add protections to the most vulnerable.

“I therefore voted for it. I’m very grateful for everybody in the High Peak who has submitted their views to me and I will continue to engage as the Bill passes through parliament.

“I think this has been a very momentous day and a very difficult day I appreciate for many but I think this is the right outcome.”

MPs were given a free vote, meaning they could make a decision based on their own conscience rather than having to follow a party line.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill would make the choice of assisted dying legal for terminally ill, mentally competent adults, alongside excellent end-of-life care.

The Bill’s Second Reading saw an unprecedented turnout of MPs engage in a five-hour long debate; lawmakers’ first opportunity to vote on the issue in almost a decade.

Sarah Wootton, Chief Executive of Dignity in Dying, said: “MPs have voted for choice, safety and compassion.

“They have expressed the will of the British people and have made history.

“Now we must make the choice of assisted dying a reality.”

Commenting on Jon’s statement about the Bill one resident said: “The most personal of choices but a choice that nevertheless should exist.”

Another said: “Thank you for voting to keep choice on the table. Yes there are still lots of details that need further debate.

“I am glad there is a chance to have that debate and that parliament is taking this so seriously.”

Speaking before he cast his vote he said: “Faced with expensive care or having to rely on family and friends, I am deeply concerned the elderly, vulnerable or disabled may feel they are a burden and choose assisted suicide not because they want it for themselves but out of a belief it is in the interests of others.”

For others the concern was funding for hospice and end of life care.

One person said: “I hope you ensure that NHS funding increases also spreads to palliative care charities and community services such as district nursing as soon as possible so that people feel confident that they may be dying in the future whenever that could be. “They can have full palliative are support at home, in a hospice or if appropriate in hospital reducing the fear of lack of care support available following austerity

“The lack of resources can otherwise increase peoples view that suicide with medication left by a medical professional is their only option

“Love to everyone who has a view whatever it is as we are all concerned because of the experience of love for our families past, present or future.

“Debate should always be respectful and kind but especially throughout the stages of this legislation.”

Protection to the vulnerable was also raised as an issue.

Another concerned constituent said: “The most crucial element in the Bill, and any subsequent Law, must be the protection available to the individual. Such protection must be extensive and multi-faceted.

“The individual in question must be of sound mind and have freely, and without any pressure, expressed their unambiguous desire for their end of life to occur.”

Mr Pearce said he had received many responses which had been split evenly between for and against and he said: “In principle I agree there are certain limited circumstances where people should be able to choose how to end their life.

“My wife is a doctor and her experiences caring for people suffering intolerably with cancer and other illnesses has definitely influenced my view.”

Mr Pearce said assistance could only be offered to a person to end their own life if they are terminally ill and are expected to die within six months. To proceed the person must be assessed by two doctors who must agree that the person has the capacity to make the decision and that they have made it voluntarily. Finally, the process moves to the High Court for approval.

The bill will now face many more months of debate and scrutiny by MPs and peers, who could choose to amend it, with the approval of both Houses of Parliament required before it becomes law.

Similar proposals are being considered in the Scottish, Jersey and Isle of Man parliaments, with assisted dying laws for terminally ill adults already in place across Australia, New Zealand and several American states.