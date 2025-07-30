Still time to have your say and help shape the future of arts and culture in High Peak

High Peak Borough Council is looking to set out a vision for arts and culture to lead the area into the future and wants residents to have their say about what is important to them.

A survey has been launched to help understand what residents want and how the council can work to those aims.

A High Peak Borough Council spokesperson said: “We are developing a culture strategy, which will set out a vision for how arts, heritage, and culture will help shape the lives of residents, organisations and businesses of the High Peak by 2030. “The strategy will contain an action plan with a dynamic roadmap of how to achieve this vision.

“We want this plan to be shaped by the people who live in the High Peak of all backgrounds - from professional artists to those who haven't taken part in arts and culture, and everyone in between.”

The council says this strategy is essential for identifying opportunities that will lead to future investments in the district and improve opportunities to enjoy cultural activities for everyone. The spokesperson said: “By sharing your thoughts, you will help shape future projects that enhance health and wellbeing and provide valuable skills for our community.” The culture strategy aims to celebrate and promote the rich cultural heritage of High Peak and residents input will help the council understand why people do not take part in creative activities and identify what cultural offerings are most appealing to local people.

HPBC says it defines culture to include all creative and heritage activities, objects, and buildings, as well as the cultural significance of our landscapes.

This means everything from visual and performing arts, architecture, archaeology as well as literature and books, creative businesses and organisations.

Craft and design will also be looked at as will film and galleries and the town’s heritage (including historic buildings) as well as history, libraries, museums, and monuments.

The council spokesperson said: “Landscapes, music, performance spaces and voluntary organisations and volunteers will all be looked at. “Sports and leisure centres, practice of religion and food are not included.” To have your voice heard, complete the council’s short survey at, surveymonkey.com/r/HighPeakculture The survey will close on August, 11 at 10am.