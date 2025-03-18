Ruth George hits Derbyshire County Councillor election campaign target of £1,500 in an hour

A former High Peak MP and a current Labour county councillor has thanked supporters for helping her to reach her funding target so she can stand as an independent candidate.

After making the decision to step down from the Labour party and run as an independent candidate in the upcoming May county council elections Ruth George set herself the target of raising £1,500 to stand against the Conservative and Labour Party.

And after asking the public to support her she raised the money in just over an hour.

Mrs George said: “Thank you everyone for your incredible generosity.

“I am so very grateful.

“We are now fully funded and I won’t be spending in excess of the legal spending limit, so my agent is returning any further donations made.

“We are overwhelmed and very thankful to everyone who has so kindly donated, and those who have offered.

“I’ll now be busy getting my leaflets designed and written as soon as possible and I can’t wait to get out campaigning.

“There will now be plenty of leaflets to deliver and I can’t wait to start campaigning.”

In February, Ruth George said she had been blocked from standing as a county councillor in the upcoming elections this spring.

Earlier this month she said after ‘careful consideration’ she would be standing as an independent for Whaley Bridge and Blackbrook.

Mrs George said: “The election in Whaley Bridge and Blackbrook will be hotly contested.

“I need to let the 8,842 voters know why I’m standing and what I stand for as an independent candidate.”

She said the election spending limit is around £1,500 and she was just seeing if that was a possible target so she can match the larger parties.

She added: “Thank you so so much to every person who has donated.

“I’m in a bit of shock now, but just so very grateful.

“Thank you very much for all the wonderful support I’ve received.”

Mrs George was elected as an MP before losing her seat in 2019 but in 2020 she took on the role of a county councillor, a title which she has held for five years.

She added she will publish a report detailing all her spending after the election.