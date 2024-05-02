Residents raise protection for wildlife, parking and development issues at National Park Authority

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The third of the monthly sessions at venues around the Peak District saw people bring their feedback to the village's Memorial Hall with a chance to speak with Mr Mulligan in person.

The next event will take place at Bakewell Quakers Hall on the 23 May, from 1-3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the topics discussed in Hathersage were the role of the National Park Authority, work with partners and the guiding, coordinating purpose of the National Park Management Plan, and the organisation’s own responsibilities and powers.

Residents talk to Phil Mulligan at National Park's regular ' Meet the CEO' sessions

Moorland restoration, support for farmers in national parks, nature recovery, rewilding, grouse moor management, and wildlife crime were also raised by those in attendance.

Speaking after the event, Phil Mulligan said: "I would like to give my thanks to everyone who took the time to come along to the third 'Meet the CEO' event, and engaged in the session, at times with honest, frank and robust views. However, this is why I want to travel across the National Park and address these concerns face-to-face.

"There were many issues raised which we are already acutely aware of as an Authority, but also some more personal and local concerns that I was pleased to be able to hear about first-hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also a valuable opportunity to be able to explain where matters are not part of our remit and jurisdiction, but are in fact determined by national legislation. We may not always agree with these positions, but that is what we are duty-bound to be led by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Impacts on issues such as sustainable transport, parking levels and campervan use involve a multi-agency approach with our colleagues in local authorities and in many cases these discussions are already ongoing. Where local and national policy allows us to relieve these pressures through the planning and development process we will aim to do so.

"I'm also pleased to say that we have uplifted the resources within our planning service by around 25% to above the national average, which has resulted in us achieving approval of over 80% of planning applications, and being able to re-open the pre-application advice service.

"We continue to engage with visitors face-to-face in the National Park, and encourage people to observe the Countryside Code whilst enjoying rural areas – in particular to keep dogs on leads to protect farm animals and wildlife from disturbance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I very much welcome the opportunity to hear directly from local communities through these ‘Meet the CEO’ events and look forward to the next one in Bakewell.