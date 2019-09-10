Plans for ‘overbearing’ Buxton hotel rejected

A ‘bizarre’ plan to knock down and replace a historic Buxton hotel has been rejected by High Peak Council for a third time.

The proposal for the demolition of The Buckingham Hotel on Burlington Road and to replace with a new, larger hotel providing 95 rooms, underground parking and a small vertical farm was refused unanimously by councillors at the High Peak Development and Control meeting which was held on Monday.

Plans have been put forward yearly since 2017 for the conversion but it has not won any favours with the committee.

Councillor Emily Thrane said: “This is still a very bizarre plan and one that is not suited to Buxton at all.”

Operations manager for development services Ben Haywood said: “This is an improvement of proposals previously submitted but there will be significant adverse effect to conservation and heritage if this hotel was to be lost.”

The hotel falls within a Buxton Conservation Area which aims to protect the history and heritage of the town and the 19th Century building should be preserved felt those on the panel.

However, applicant Mr Barar spoke at the meeting and said: “The only difference between the existing and proposed St John’s Road elevation is the latter being only 2.4m longer.”

The plans for the hotel included increasing the number of rooms from 35 to 95, with two floors underground as well as 93 car parking spaces.

The development was called ‘overbearing for the area’ by Councillor Stewart Young. Coun Jean Todd added: “I can’t imagine in any world why people would want to stay in basement rooms when they have come to stay in beautiful Buxton.”