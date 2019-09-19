More candidates throw their hat into the ring to be High Peak’s MP

Two more political parties have unveiled their candidates to fight a General Election in the High Peak.

Guy Kiddey has been chosen as the Liberal Democrats’ prospective parliamentary candidate, while it has also been announced that Mark Nolan will stand for the Brexit Party in the constituency.

Guy Kiddey, the Liberal Democrats' prospective parliamentary candidate for High Peak.

It means there will be at least a five-way fight at the next election, with incumbent MP for Labour, Ruth George, the Conservative Party’s Robert Largan and Jane Reynolds for the Green Party already announcing their candidacies.

Mr Kiddey, who was chosen during a hustings event in Chapel-en-le-Frith, is a multi-linguist with British, Spanish and Irish roots.

He has returned to Britain after an international career, and says he spent much of his childhood hiking and fishing in the High Peak.

Mark Nolan, who is standing as a Brexit Party candidate in the High Peak.

With the next election expected to be dominated by Brexit, Mr Kiddey believes now is a time for national unity and leadership, which only the Liberal Democrats can offer.

“The last three years have brought chaos to this country,” he explained. “We want this to end. We don’t think leaving the EU is good for the UK in any way, shape or form.”

Mr Nolan said representing the Brexit Party in High Peak was a “privilege” and an “honour”.

A business manager in the rail sector, Mr Nolan is Derbyshire born and bred and attended Buxton College.

On Brexit, he said he believed the UK was better controlling its own affairs and that he was proud to stand for the Brexit Party’s slogan - Change Politics for Good.

“I want to see democracy brought home to the regions and I want to ensure the High Peak is at the top of the list by my hard work and commitment to represent its electorate,” he added.