Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concerned residents have a matter of days left to comment on Derbyshire council’s latest money-saving plans that could see the authority ceasing to run a team that supports disabled people’s homes and decommissioning another service which helps poorly people struggling to keep warm.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cash-strapped county council has been running two public consultations to consider views before it decides on proposed changes to its design services for people in receipt of Disabled Facilities Grants, and changes to the scope of the council’s involvement in the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project.

Cllr Natalie Hoy, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, said: “In the past we’ve been able to find funding for work and projects outside our statutory duties, we’re now having to look at doing things differently and considering all areas of spending.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Council’s Disability Design Team undertakes architectural, design and procurement work to support the Disabled Facilities Grants scheme, which is administered by district and borough councils, although the county council does not fully charge for this involvement.

Derbyshire County Council County

The Government provides these grants to fund adaptations to the homes of eligible adults and children with a disability but when the adaptation costs exceed the upper costs limit, the county council stated it has had to offer financial assistance and it has funded the majority of the work done by its Disability Design Team from its own budget.

So proposed options now include ceasing to operate the design team and commissioning outside providers for statutory projects.

However, one other possible option under consideration may be to retain the in-house Disability Design Team but seek full funding from the DFG money held by districts and borough councils for all the discretionary services and support it provides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And another option may be to retain the in-house design service to support projects the county council is legally obliged to carry out, but ceasing to do any discretionary work.

A further consultation has also been addressing the scope of the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project which supports people with long-term health conditions so they can stay well and warm at home by identifying heating solutions via nationally available grants.

The council stated that the service delivered by the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project has expanded and it needs reviewing to realign its offer to ensure it is sustainable and remains within the bounds of adult social care’s statutory responsibilities.

Among several DHHP options under consideration, one includes possibly decommissioning the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another includes remodelling the DHHP service to ensure only those with adult social care needs and low incomes can access help which the county council would continue to manage.

And finally, the county council is considering working more with the district and borough councils which have a responsibility to help vulnerable people with their homes or to get a third party to introduce a new service that they will manage.

Cllr Hoy has said demand for social services is increasing and with the budgetary pressures the council is having to look at how best it can continue to support those in most need.

The Conservative-led council has been facing financial challenges with rising demands, higher than expected inflation, a rise in the cost of energy and materials, and a forecast multi-million budget deficit for the current 2024/25 financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has argued it is looking at all areas of spending, particularly services it does not legally have to deliver known as discretionary spending, so it can continue to support those who need support the most.

The consultation on the Disabled Facilities Grants closes on September 20, and the consultation on the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project closes on September 27.

Residents can have their say on either or both of the consultations by visiting the council’s website at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/consultations for details.