Large London coffee chain submits plans for Grade II listed Buxton building

A coffee chain with more than 100 branches has submitted a planning application for a Grade II Listed building in The Quadrant in Buxton town centre.

Gail’s Ltd, opened its first bakery in 2005 in Hampstead High Street.

Now the chain, which has more than 100 bakery stores across the country, wants to open in the former Barclay’s Bank in Buxton.

The proposal to High Peak Borough Council is for full planning permission, advertisement consent and Listed Building Consent at 5-6 The Quadrant.

Parts of the building date back to 1860 and are grade II listed, the site is also located within the Buxton Central Conservation Area.

Applicant Gail’s Ltd, which has been named as the one of the top 25 best big companies to work for in the UK, said: “The floorspace has been vacant for over a year.”

The plans, if approved, would comprise the installation of new partitions, counters, re-heating equipment, food and drink preparation areas, sinks, shelves, customer seating, storage, and customer and staff restrooms, associated with a café/bakery use.

Speaking in a statement submitted with the application the coffee chain said: “Gail’s seek to provide their standard menu at this location, which will only include a small amount of primary cooking on site typically porridge and eggs.

“The vast majority of food would be simply reheated in an oven or baked within a proofing oven, and therefore typical of a bakery use. “As such, the application does not involve the installation of new external extraction at the site.

“The existing AC units, located to the rear of the building under the existing flat roof, are to be utilised as part of these proposals.”

These plans have not been well received by the public with people already objecting to the proposals.

One person said: “I disagree with another corporation setting up a coffee shop in Buxton.

“We need to be supporting our independent cafes and coffee shops, especially as we now have a McDonald's appearing this year.”

Gail’s added: “The proposed alterations to the building’s exterior and interior contribute to the re-occupation of a longstanding vacant commercial unit, bringing it back to viable use within this town centre location.”