The newly elected Jon Pearce MP for High Peak says his top things to focus on include the NHS, cost of living, better transport and calling on Derbyshire County Council to stop the closures of care homes across the county.

It has been a whirlwind weekend for the newly elected High Peak MP Jon Pearce but now he is in office what are his immediate plans?

Chatting with the Buxton Advertiser Jon explained: “The High Peak is one of the best places to live in the country with beautiful scenery on our doorstep but there are still so many challenges we face and we need to fix.“I have been doorstepping and chatting to people for 18 months and the same things keep coming up.

“And now it’s time to take action and try and tackle these problems.”

Jon Pearce on the campaign trail. Photo Jon Pearce

He said the cost of living crisis is still a huge worry for many people who are struggling to pay their bills every month.

He said: “I remember when communities having a foodbank was unheard of, now there are foodbanks in most communities and some areas have more than one.

“I recently visited Zink and have seen first hand the brilliant work they are doing.

“However, they wouldn’t be needed if bills weren’t so high it was causing so many people to struggle each month.

Jon Pearce new Labour MP for High Peak wants to be the voice of the people. Photo Jon Pearce

“That needs to be addressed first, we need to grow the economy and grow the number of jobs.”

He also said it was a ‘national scandal’ that water companies have been putting sewage in our waterways and that needs to be stopped.

He also said that the High Peak is a ‘dental desert’ and he wants to get more dentist practices open across the area.

“The proposed cuts made by Derbyshire County Council to care homes and day centres is truly frightening.

Jon Pearce on election night with his campaigners and supporters. Photo Jon Pearce

“Now all of the MPs in Derbyshire are Labour we will be able to stand together and collectively make our voices heard and keep these vital services open.”

Another of his key points is better travel to and from Manchester.

He said: “In the last 14 years 60 per cent of the counties bus routes have been cut and we need to try and remedy this.”He said he is in talks with Andy Burnham, mayor of Manchester, to bring in discounted fares for young people.

“It will mean more opportunities will open up for them as they will be able to access more colleges which previously they would have had to pay more to get to.”

The past few weeks have been a bit of a blur, says Jon.

“Rishi went on Loose Women and said there wouldn’t be an election so when he announced it, it was quite a shock although with a baby due in September it’s properly better to have happened now,” he joked.

“From day one I led a positive campaign and focused on what matters to people like long waiting times with the NHS and how we can change that.”

Mr Pearce took the High Peak seat with 22,000 votes and says although he has always been interested in politics he never thought he would stand as a member of parliament.

“I think Partygate was a turning point for many people including myself.

“The government we had was so out of touch with normal people living normal lives and the problems they face.

“For some it turned them away from politics but for me I knew I wanted to make a change.”

Living in Hope Valley with his wife and two children Jon says being elected has been hugely humbling.

“I didn’t just win on my own, I won thanks to the people on my campaign who have supported me day and night.

“So it is the volunteers and the campaigners victory just as much as mine.

“I know a lot of people have put their trust in me and I am truly grateful to them but also the people who didn’t vote for me we are all one community and I will work for you as well.”

Giving his first speech after the election results were announced last week Mr Pearce said: “The Conservatives have broken Britain - it will not be an easy job to fix it but the work cannot wait another day.

“Economic security, cheaper bills, safer streets, the NHS back on its feet, secure borders, better opportunities for our children.

“We must rebuild faith in politics and turn a page on the lies, the self-serving, the corruption, the chaos and the incompetence of the Conservatives.

“Country first, party second, a Labour govt under Keir Starmer, back in the service of working people.

“Change has arrived in the High Peak and in the county, now we must all come together to build a Britain we can all be proud of again.”

The Advertiser asked Mr Pearce about constituents who had outstanding cases and concerns which were being dealt with by the former MP Robert Largan.

He explained they will be contacted and asked if they would like him to take on their complaint and they get to decide how they want to proceed.

He added: “Everything is still very new.

“I don’t have a parliamentary email address, I haven’t got an office in Westminster but all that will come with time.

“Please bear with me just while things get sorted out.”