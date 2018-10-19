High Peak woman fined for dog fouling offence

A High Peak woman has been fined over £200 after failing to pick up after her dog which fouled on the street where she lives.

Yvonne Witts, 51, of Laneside Road, New Mills, pleaded guilty to the offence when she appeared before magistrates at Derby Justice Centre.

In addition to a fine of £220, the court imposed costs of £150 and a victim surcharge on £30.

Coun Julie McCabe, executive councillor for communities at High Peak Borough Council, said: “Not cleaning up after your dog is not just anti-social – it can have serious health consequences.

“There is no excuse for it which is why the council will always seek to take action against people who fail to pick up.”

The council said it brought the prosecution after household CCTV footage captured the incident on May 3.

During an interview under caution, Witts admitted the offence, a spokesperson for the authority confirmed.

“Those that don’t clean up are in the minority and I would urge all dog owners to carry bags with them and pick up after their pets every time,” added Coun McCabe.