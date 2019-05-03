High Peak local election count in pictures

And it was Labour candidates who were wearing some of the biggest smiles at the end of the day, as the party gained the 22 seats required to take overall control of the borough council from the Conservatives. See Election 2019: Labour seize control of High Peak Borough Council from the Conservatives for full story.

The anxious wait for the results to come in. Jason Chadwick jpimedia Buy a Photo

Emily Thrane retains her seat. Jason Chadwick jpimedia Buy a Photo

Conservative Party candidates watching the count. Jason Chadwick jpimedia Buy a Photo

Labour cheer a win in Glossop. Jason Chadwick jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more