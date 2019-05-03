High Peak local election count in pictures
There was drama, joy, relief and shock as the results of this year's High Peak Borough Council elections were revealed on Friday.
And it was Labour candidates who were wearing some of the biggest smiles at the end of the day, as the party gained the 22 seats required to take overall control of the borough council from the Conservatives. See Election 2019: Labour seize control of High Peak Borough Council from the Conservatives for full story.
The anxious wait for the results to come in.
Jason Chadwick
jpimedia
Emily Thrane retains her seat.
Jason Chadwick
jpimedia
Conservative Party candidates watching the count.
Jason Chadwick
jpimedia
Labour cheer a win in Glossop.
Jason Chadwick
jpimedia
