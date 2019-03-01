High Peak Green Party unveils its new parliamentary candidate

High Peak Green Party has selected its candidate to fight the parliamentary seat at the next general election.

Jane Reynolds, 63, a technical author who lives in Buxton, received unanimous support in a ballot of local party members.

Speaking at the selection meeting, Ms Reynolds said any election this year would be dominated by the subject of Brexit, but that the Greens aimed to bring up other issues “of great importance to the health and welfare of people in High Peak”.

“Top of my list will be climate change,” she explained.

“This is happening and it will affect us and future generations.

“It will affect water and food supplies, pushing up prices. It will increase moorland fire risk and affect air quality.”

Other issues she highlighted included “threats” to the health and education services from privatisation. She called for a national debate on the subject and also about austerity.

Ms Reynolds added: “Austerity has created a divided society with those having least responsibility for the economic crisis paying the highest price.

"Privatisation puts up costs and delivers poorer services unless you are rich. This misguided policy threatens both our education and health services.”