High Peak Green Party unveils its general election candidate

High Peak Green Party has announced its prospective parliamentary candidate to fight the next general election.

Campaigner and businessman Robert Hodgetts-Haley is now the fifth party candidate to throw their hat into the ring for election in the High Peak constituency.

He will stand against incumbent MP for Labour, Ruth George, the Conservative Party’s Robert Largan, Guy Kiddey for the Liberal Democrats and Mark Nolan for the Brexit Party.

READ MORE: Whaley Bridge community joins fight to save swimming pool from closure

Mr Hodgetts-Haley, 26, who stood for election to High Peak Borough Council earlier this year, runs his own fabrication business in Glossop, where he was born and raised.

He has been involved in a Glossop campaign to ensure a local woodland remains publicly accessible.

"To me, the High Peak is home,” he said.

While the candidate believes climate change is more important than Brexit, he admits the opinions of those who voted to leave the European Union cannot be ignored.

Mr Hodgetts-Haley added: "While every other party will be losing their heads over Brexit, we wish to offer up the more pressing issue of climate change.

"Brexit isn’t a leading cause of Earth’s sixth mass extinction, so as a populous I think we have more important matters to address.

READ MORE: Family's tribute to former Buxton man killed after being hit by HGV in Manchester

"In short, Brexit can only be addressed by the people. Parliament has had its opportunity and has failed to address it for one simple reason; where policy normally splits the left from the right, Brexit splits parties from the inside.

"The green party will put democracy first, we support a people’s vote including a vote on a deal versus no deal."