High Peak council tax rise of 2.5% is agreed

The increase of £5 means that Band D payments will be £205.40 for 2022/23, a rise of less than ten pence per week, the authority said. More than 70 per cent of High Peak residents live in properties in bands A, B or C, so the increase will be less than £5, the council added.

The council tax was just one area of the authority’s budget that has now been agreed, with the budget for providing essential services over the coming year set at £11.8 million.

The rent increase for council tenants has been capped at 1.6%, meaning average rents for the coming year will be £73.96, an increase of £1.32 on last year.

The borough council collects council tax on behalf of the county council, police and fire Authorities and town and parish councils but only spends 10 per cent of the total.

Councillor Alan Barrow, Executive Councillor for Finance and Corporate Services, said: “When we’re setting council tax and rent increases we are always mindful of what this will mean for our residents and we aim to keep any rises as low as possible.

“That’s more important than ever now. The increasing cost of fuel and other living expenses is a concern which affects us all and none of us have escaped the impact Covid has had on our home and working lives over the last two years.

“Public services have been more important than ever during the pandemic and that will only continue, and grow, as we support our communities and businesses and we all learn to live with Covid as a fact of life.