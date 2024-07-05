General Election 2024: Live updates from Derbyshire - as Derbyshire turns completely red
We are running our live blog throughout the night, with updates as they come in for each of our seats across Derbyshire.
General Election 2024: Live updates from across Derbyshire as polls close
Toby Perkins 'delighted' as he will be Chesterfield MP again
I spoke to Toby Perkins minutes after his win in Chesterfield and here is what he had to say.
Labour takes all seats across Derbyshire as Derbyshire Dales results announced
Labour dominates Derbyshire
Labour have already taken 368 seats nationally, leaving the Conservatives far behind with just 93 Members of Parliament so far - as 77 seats are yet to be assigned.
Derbyshire followed suit with absolute domination by Labour who so far have not lost a single seat across the county - winning the Erewash, Amber Valley, High Peak, Bolsover, Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire, South Derbyshire and Derby North and South seats.
This means Conservatives lost eight seats and Derbyshire Dales, where the party is defending massive majority, remains their only hope.
Still no results in Derbyshire Dales
We are still waiting for results in Derbyshire Dales but many of the counters have stopped counting. Some ballot papers are being re-thumbed. It seems like a result might be close.
Labour gain Mid Derbyshire
Labour gain Mid Derbyshire as Jonathan Davies defeats Luke Gardiner from the Conservative party.
Full results for North East Derbyshire
Full results for North East Derbyshire are as follows Labour - Louise Jones - 17,591 Elected Conservative - Lee Rowley - 15,838 Reform Uk - Andy Egginton - 7,899 Green Party - Frank Adlington-Stringer - 2,271 Liberal Democrat - Ross Shipman - 2,159 Freedom Alliance - Wesley Massumbukolt - 108
Labour gain North East Derbyshire
Labour's Louise Jones wins North East Derbyshire from Lee Rowley of the Conservatives with an advantage of less than 2,000 votes.
Full Chesterfield results
Full results for Chesterfield are as follows:
Toby Perkins, Labour - 19,316
Ben Flook, Conservative - 8,496
Dan Price, Reform UK - 7,897
David Wadsworth, Green - 2,682
Ian Barfield, Liberal Democrat - 2,553
Kris Stone, Chesterfield And North Derbyshire Independents - 363
Workers Party of Britain, Julie Lowe - 248
Labour wins in Chesterfield as Toby Perkins keeps his seat
Toby Perkins has kept his Chesterfield seat as he receives 19, 316 votes defeating Conservatives’ Ben Flook who picked up 8,496 votes
The atmosphere is very tense here in Chesterfield as results are expected any minute now.
