General Election 2024: Live updates from Derbyshire - as Derbyshire turns completely red

Labour have already taken 368 seats nationally, leaving the Conservatives far behind with just 93 Members of Parliament so far - as 77 seats are yet to be assigned.

Derbyshire followed suit with absolute domination by Labour who so far have not lost a single seat across the county - winning the Erewash, Amber Valley, High Peak, Bolsover, Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire, South Derbyshire and Derby North and South seats.