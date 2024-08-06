Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The future of voluntary groups is at stake, warns a High Peak charity who are urging people to take part in a Derbyshire County Council consultation before it is too late.

High Peak CVS, in Whaley Bridge, offers financial help and advice to local groups across the borough.

They say that Derbyshire County Council’s proposed plans to end discretionary grant funding will have huge and negative impacts for so many people.

Now they have teamed up with Connex in Buxton, New Mills Volunteer Centre, and The Bureau in Glossop, which all support the local voluntary sector, to fight these cuts and need the general public to unite to make their voices heard.

If the cuts do happen, more than one million pounds in grants will be lost for community and voluntary groups across the High Peak and Derbyshire.

Specifically, groups providing adult social care would lose just over £722,000, while groups receiving corporate services and transformation grants would forfeit just over £333,000.

If they go ahead as feared, there is a worry these cuts will inevitably place more pressure on already over stressed health and social care services and could see the closure of more than 50 voluntary groups across High Peak and Derbyshire.

Russ Burnage from High Peak CVS has urged people to get involved.

He said: “We need as many people as possible to unite together and make a stand against these cuts.

“We need to make our voices heard that the voluntary sector is valued, needed, and relied upon in this area by so many people.”

He said Derbyshire County Council has highlighted financial pressures as the reason behind these proposed cuts.

While the council needs to prioritise spending on statutory services required by law, the potential loss of discretionary grants raises concerns about the sustainability of other important services, he says.

Karen Rigg, chair of High Peak CVS, said: "Small voluntary sector groups are at the very heart of our society.

“They provide acceptance and companionship to people who are often forgotten by the mainstream.

“These groups depend on the support and advice from organisations like High Peak CVS.

“However, that support is now under threat.

“Please help us to fight against these cruel cuts.”

High Peak CVS say this move could have ‘catastrophic consequences’ for numerous charities and services which play a crucial role in the community.

These discretionary grants are a lifeline for the voluntary sector, enabling a wide range of essential services to operate throughout the High Peak.

The proposed cuts would impact on the most vulnerable members of society, including young people, the elderly, and disabled, says Russ.

Jo Gregory, from The Hummingbird Project said: “We have accessed multiple infrastructure services across the High Peak including High Peak CVS.

“We find them invaluable, with consistent useful information and signposting that has saved us time and money, and enabled us to access funding streams and information to build our services.

“They worked tirelessly on our charity application where we had failed previously when completing it ourselves.

“If this funding is cut many groups, charities and then in turn, our end user clients, will really suffer.”

There is a petition against the cuts which can be signed at https://democracy.derbyshire.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?Id=52 and the consultation is open until August, 20.

To have your say visit https://online1.snapsurveys.com/interview/9b3a1ef4-3cf6-4f27-9daa-5307a8a3408b