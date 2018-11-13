Freedom of the Borough honour for High Peak's Royal British Legion branches

The High Peak’s six Royal British Legion branches have been granted the Freedom of the Borough as part of commemorations to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

High Peak Mayor, Coun Linda Grooby, presented commemorative scrolls to the Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Hayfield, Whaley Bridge, Bamford and Glossop branches during a special meeting at the Octagon last Wednesday.

Coun Tony Ashton, leader of the council, said: “The events that have taken place throughout the borough to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War have shown that we are as determined as ever not to forget the sacrifices made by all those who serve in our armed forces, past and present.

“Awarding our six local legion branches the Freedom of the Borough is our way of paying tribute locally and we are very pleased to both thank and honour them in this special year of remembrance.”

The award is the highest the council can bestow, and honours the six branches for their combined 521 years’ continuous service.

Coun Lance Dowson said: “The Royal British Legion is recognised as the national champion and custodian of the nation’s remembrance and our local branches spend many hours each year organising or helping to organise the local parades and services.

“Part of the legion’s service to our community is the massive amount of work that is done annually by its members, raising a truly incredible amount of money to help serving personnel, veterans, widows, children and families.”

Bob Nicol, president of the Buxton branch, said: “It is a fantastic honour and very satisfying to know the work we do is noticed and appreciated.

“The army hasn’t the manpower to look after the veterans. The veterans look after the veterans, and that is what the Royal British Legion is about.”