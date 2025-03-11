‘Fantastic’ International Women’s Day coffee morning says MP Jon Pearce

High Peak MP Jon Pearce said his first coffee morning for International Women’s Day which brought together groups and organisations saw a ‘fantastic attendance’.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International Women’s Day on Saturday March, 8 was marked by the borough’s MP with representatives from local police, The Bureau, Move More Glossop, High Peak CVS, and many others joining in the celebrations as well as members of the community coming together and raising money for Crossroads Derbyshire, a charity for those affected by domestic abuse.

Mr Pearce said: “It was fantastic to see so many people come together to mark International Women’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The work of organisations like Crossroads Derbyshire and other local groups is

invaluable in supporting women and girls in our community, and I’m proud that we

could raise funds and awareness for such an important cause.”

International Women's Day commemorates women's fight for equality and liberation along with the women's rights movement. International Women's Day gives focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highlight of the morning was the presentation of a Recognition Award to local resident

Helen Thornhill. The award recognises individuals who inspire women and young girls through leadership, mentorship, community involvement, advocacy, and overcoming adversity. Helen’s dedication and contributions to the community made her a truly deserving recipient of this honour.

Jon Pearce MP said: “It was an honour to present this award to Helen Thornhill.

“She is a true inspiration, and her work has made a real difference in the lives of women and young girls in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event underscored the importance of celebrating the achievements of

women while also recognising the ongoing challenges they face.

“It also highlighted the strength of community support in High Peak and the critical role that local organisations play in improving the lives of residents.

Commenting on the surprise Recognition Award, Helen Thornhill, who was at the special day added: “Thank you for this award. I was shocked, honoured and humbled to receive the

recognition, there are so many inspiring women in Glossop, all making a difference in so many different ways.”