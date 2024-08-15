Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted to build eight three-bedroom homes on land at Bridgemont in Whaley Bridge.

Applicant Treville Properties Ltd is looking to develop brownfield land and build four semi-detached properties.

The application to High Peak Borough Council follows an earlier permission which was granted for the construction of five dwellings at the same site.

Access to the site was previously an issue and Treville Properties Ltd said: “The access arrangements for the site have been reviewed and it has been confirmed that an improved arrangement can now accommodate a greater number of dwellings.

Eight new three-bed homes earmarked for Bridgemont in Whaley Bridge. Photo Jason Chadwick

“On that basis, we seek planning permission for eight dwellings, four pairs of semi-detached properties which better respond to local housing needs.”

If approved each of the properties would have three storeys of accommodation, with the lower floor of accommodation set into sloping land to the rear.

Subtle variations between the properties in terms of roof form and the incorporation of recessed garages/two storey elements and small bay windows to certain pairs of properties would add interest to the street scene, says Treville. Development of the site has been going on more than a decade.

In February 2011, planning permission was granted for a four-bed detached dwelling to replace one of the existing bungalows. A further application was then submitted for demolition of two dwellings and erection of 10 dwellings with associated works. The application was amended following consultation feedback and the proposed number of dwellings reduced to five in response to highways advice regarding access visibility. Permission was granted for the development in 2016.

A Treville spokesperson said: “It has been shown the proposed development accords with all relevant local and national planning policy.

“The proposals largely reflect a similar scale and type of development that was considered acceptable on this site previously and in the context of the consistency of decision making and an absence of any material changes in the planning context, the proposals should be considered positively.”

The development is still out for consultation until September, 5. To have your say on the proposal visit High Peak planning portal and search for HPK/2024/0264