East Midlands remain staunchly Eurosceptic according to Article 50 petition

A national online petition for signatures to revoke Article 50 has been signed by more than 3,100,000 people at 1pm this afternoon.

But the East Midlands seem to remain staunchly Eurosceptic judging by the number of people who have singed it in these parts.

A website which puts the constituencies in order of how many signatures they have, shows the East Midlands as having some of the least number of people signing it.

We’ve put the percentage of people voting for Brexit in 2016 for comparison.

Bristol West was top with 8,970 signatures.

Out of 650 constituencies, Mansfield came 589th with 715 signatures.

Here’s a snapshot we took of the petition figures at 1.20pm

589 Mansfield with 715 signatures - Mansfield voted 72.6 per cent for Brexit.

587 Ashfield with 721 signatures - Ashfield voted 72.8 per cent for Brexit.

581 Bolsover with 756 signatures - Bolsover voted 72.3 per cent for Brexit.

554 Bassetlaw with 835 signatures - Bassetlaw voted 74.8 per cnet for Brexit.

452 Gainsborough with 1,144 signatures - Gainsborough voted 61.9 per cent for Brexit.

435 Chesterfield with 1,197 signatures - Chesterfield voted 71.9 per cent for Brexit.

149 High Peak with 2,382 signatures - High Peak backed Brexit by 75.6 per cent.