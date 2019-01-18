Donation in memory of ‘committed and hard-working’ Chapel-en-le-Frith councillor

A new lectern for Chapel-en-le-Frith Town Hall has been donated in memory of a “very committed and hard-working” former councillor.

The lectern was presented to Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council by Beryl Martin, whose husband Guy had served as a councillor from 2003 until his death in 2018.

Beryl said: “One of the last instructions made by my late husband was that a gift be made to the parish.

“Guy worked tirelessly in helping to bring the town hall into the 21st century and making its facilities better for the people of Chapel, so I hope that the provision of a new lectern will be an appropriate means of carrying on Guy’s good work.”

Council chairman Mike Evanson said: “The lectern will not only be a useful addition to the facilities in the town hall, but will serve as a fitting memorial to a very committed and hard-working councillor.”