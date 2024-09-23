Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some Derbyshire residents have raised concerns after learning that the county’s Chief Constable aims to retire soon before rejoining the force a month later in the same role.

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts is due to recommend at a Police and Crime Panel meeting, on September 26, that the Chief Constable of Derbyshire Constabulary Rachel Swann be reappointed a month after her retirement begins, on October 7.

The planned short-term retirement and reappointment – which has raised a few eyebrows – is in line with national guidance, according to the Crime Commissioner’s office. following changes to the Compulsory Retirement Age for police officers, introduced in April, 2022.

However, some Derbyshire residents have questioned on Facebook the reasoning behind the proposed move which will be subject to a confirmation hearing at the Police and Crime Panel meeting before the panel goes into a private session without the public to discuss the proposed reappointment and to agree upon any decision and recommendations for the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Some have questioned the circumstances of Chief Con Swann’s planned reappointment in relation to any pending suspected changes to pension arrangements and whether she will benefit financially from a full pension alongside a new salary and where that situation will leave other suitable candidates for the position?

However, the Crime Commissioner’s office stated the Retire and Rejoin Scheme is open to all police officers in England and Wales regardless of rank and is designed to retain skills, knowledge and experience within the police service.

It adds that the scheme, which does not create any additional costs to the taxpayer, is in accordance with updated guidance from the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and the College of Policing.

The scheme allows for any police officer, including a Chief Constable, to formally resign as an officer before being re-appointed into the same rank without any additional cost to the taxpayer, according to the Crime Commissioner’s office, but this process requires a break in service of at least one calendar month.

Ms Ndiweni-Roberts will present a report to the Police and Crime Panel meeting where she will recommend the re-appointment of Mrs Swann as Derbyshire’s Chief Constable which will be for a fixed-term contract of one year and nine months until the end of July, 2026.

Subject to the panel’s approval of these arrangements, the Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner is expected to explain that because it is a legislative requirement for every force to have a Chief Constable in post, the Deputy Chief Constable, Simon Blatchly, will become Acting Chief Constable from October 7, until November 8.

The Crime Commissioner’s office stated the scheme is designed to encourage chief officers to stay longer in post and is supported by national bodies including the NPCC, APCC, College of Policing and the Chief Police Officers’ Staff Association and that the NHS offers a similar scheme for retiring staff.

It added the scheme supports the Government’s objectives of achieving longer working lives while removing a financial disincentive associated with pension benefit changes that could discourage officers from continuing to fulfil their wishes of working in the police force.

Chief Con Swann started her career with Leicestershire Police in 1994 and eventually took a key command role for the Team GB Olympic training camp at Loughborough University and for the Queen’s Jubilee visit to Leicester.

In 2015, she joined Northamptonshire Police as Assistant Chief Constable before being promoted to Deputy Chief Constable in 2017.

Mrs Swann joined Derbyshire Constabulary as Deputy Chief Constable in February, 2019, taking command of the operation to save the town of Whaley Bridge during exceptional heavy rain and flooding with the collapse of part of a wall at Toddbrook Reservoir.

She became Chief Constable in August, 2020, and she received the Queen’s Policing Medal in June, 2021, for her distinguished service as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.