Derbyshire loses 75 firefighters in last decade, figures reveal

Derbyshire has seen a ten per cent fall in firefighter numbers within the last decade, figures show.

According to the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), the county now has 75 fewer firefighters than it did in 2010.

According to the FBU, the number of firefighter posts nationally has increased by 318 this year - an increase of one per cent - but there are nearly 11,500 fewer UK firefighters than in 2010.

The union added that overall spending on UK fire and rescue services has fallen by 38 per cent since 2005

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: "This shameless Government is doing nothing to ease the pressure on overstretched and underpaid firefighters.

"Fire and rescue services are in crisis after years of brutal cuts - and this year's measly increase in posts is wholly insufficient to plug the gaps.

"Our communities need more firefighters."

Mr Wrack added: "The Whaley Bridge dam collapse saw fire and rescue services stretched to the limit.

"Firefighters were pulled from every brigade in the region, and from as far as Chichester and London.

"If this Government is serious about tackling the climate emergency, it needs to invest in our frontline defences - and it is firefighters who are tackling wildfires and rescuing people stranded in flooding.

"Whaley Bridge will not be the last extreme weather event to stretch fire and rescue resources."

The Home Office said in a statement it was for each fire and rescue authority to determine the 'operational resources' required to deliver services to local communities.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

