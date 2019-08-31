'Defend Democracy' protest in Buxton against Parliament suspension

Protesters have demonstrated in Buxton against the move by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend Parliament.

A large crowd congregated at the Turner's Memorial on Saturday afternoon, holding flags, banners and placards displaying messages such as 'Stop the Coup' and 'Defend Democracy'.

The rally, which brought together people of different political persuasions, was held alongside other protests in town's and cities up and down the country against the Prime Minister's decision to prorogue Parliament in the run-up to Brexit.

READ MORE: 38 pictures of Buxton and High Peak school pupils in the 90s

The Conservative Party leader said the move would allow for a Queen’s Speech to outline his “very exciting" domestic agenda.

However opponents fear the extended suspension is designed to stop Parliament debating Brexit and hamper efforts to thwart a potential no-deal exit from the European Union on October 31.

The large gathering of protesters stretched up onto The Slopes. Photo: Derek Clarke.

High Peak Labour MP Ruth George, who was among the speakers at the Buxton protest, later described the turnout as "fantastic" with "hundreds of local people out to demand No to No Deal and to let Parliament act to prevent this act of destruction".

"Brilliant to see all the support in spite of driving rain. Thank you all for turning out to show your support," she added.

The Prime Minister will temporarily close down the Commons from the second week of September until October 14, when there will be a Queen’s Speech to open a new session of Parliament.

READ MORE: Haulage park plan for former Buxton quarry to boost expanding distribution firm

MP Ruth George addresses the crowd. Photo: Martin Jones.

The Queen has approved the order to prorogue Parliament no earlier than September 9 and no later than September 12, until October 14.

Opposition leaders have written to the monarch in protest and Commons Speaker John Bercow said the move was a “constitutional outrage” designed to stop Parliament debating Brexit.

Responding to his critics, Mr Johnson said: “There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial October 17 summit (the meeting of the European Council), ample time in Parliament for MPs to debate the EU, to debate Brexit, and all the other issues. Ample time.”