Reform reveals first Derbyshire County Council cabinet – with specific roles for “Government efficiency”, potholes and special educational needs
At the authority’s first full council meeting on Wednesday, (May 21), Reform’s Cllr Alan Graves, also a Derby city councillor, formally took up the position as leader of the county council.
He is accompanied by Cllr Rob Reaney as deputy leader with the total council cabinet – including the leader and deputy – consisting of ten councillors.
This, from a party driving efficiency, is larger than the previous Conservative administration, which had nine cabinet members.
However, there is now only one support cabinet member position, down from nine, meaning the overall cabinet size – including support – is down from 18 to 11 councillors.
Reform’s leading cabinet will include newly defined roles to match their key priorities including one for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), filled by Cllr John Lawson (Breaston division).
Meanwhile, Cllr Charlotte Hill (Melbourne & Woodville division) will fill the newly defined role of potholes, highways and transport, and Cllr Jack Bradley (Long Eaton North division) will hold the SEND and education portfolio.
The roles of council chairman and civic chairman will both be carried out by Reform’s Cllr Nick Adams.
This will require the constitution to be amended and a referral to the independent remuneration committee to consider how best to approach the salary he will receive, the council’s legal official Helen Barrington said.
Cllr Adams was asked if he would be one person in two roles or one person in one new merged role, choosing to defer to Cllr Graves.
Cllr Graves said it was two roles merged into one, but Ms Barrington clarified that until the constitution is amended it would be one person performing two roles.
A further key change is the scrapping of the council’s climate change committee, which was formed under the previous Conservative administration.
The county council cabinet is:
- Alan Graves – leader and strategic leadership
- Rob Reaney – deputy leader and economic development and regeneration
- Sam Redfern – children and families
- Carol Wood – net zero and environment
- Charlotte Hill – potholes, highways and transport
- Dawn Abbott – health and communities
- Jack Bradley – SEND and education
- Joss Barnes – adult care
- Stephen Reed – business services
- John Lawson – Council efficiency (DOGE)
Cllr Charlotte Greaves will serve as cabinet support member for SEND and education.