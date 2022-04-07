Plans for 83 houses in Dove Holes approved by council for second time

The application, for 83 new homes on land off Hallsteads Close, was originally given the go-ahead by members of High Peak Borough Council’s Development Control Committee in November 2021.

But the decision was overturned when it was revealed that neither Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council or local residents had been consulted on the plans.

The scheme was back before the committee on Monday this week, when it was approved again.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The land off Hallsteads Close in Dove Holes has been given planning permission for 83 new houses.

The meeting heard there were 59 objections from residents to the application, which will include 25 affordable properties.

Resident Frank Lowe, speaking at the meeting, told councillors of his concerns with the lack of infrastructure and facilities for residents if the homes were built.

He said: “I implore you to reject these plans.”

There were also objections to development on the site off the A6 over flooding fears as the land is not flat and water regularly pools at the bottom of the field.

During the committee debate Councillor Peter Roberts said: “My big problem is the lack of space for cars."

The application states there is space for 144 cars but with 86 properties there could be upwards of 166 cars on the site, the meeting heard.

Coun Roberts said: “Also by 2030 we are meant to be phasing out petrol and diesel cars in favour of electric cars but I can’t see any provision for charging points on the plans which is disappointing.”

He added he was very against the development.

His views were echoed by Councillor Stewart Young, who said: “I am completely disappointed and feel this plan has gone from worse to worse.

"I feel we have been railroaded and we have our hands tied because of the five year land supply which feels wrong.”

His comments come after the council recently confirmed in its annual housing land supply report that it can no longer demonstrate a five-year supply of housing land, having identified 4.79 years.

In such cases this means approving development proposals that fit with an up-to-date development plan without delay; or where there are no relevant development plan policies, or the policies which are most important for determining the application are out-of-date.

Permission to build on the site has previously been granted in 2013 and 2017 but this since lapsed.

Councillor Emily Thrane spoke in favour of the plans, and said: “As the development and control committee our job is to apply the rules of High Peak Borough Council and if we wish to refuse we will need to have reasons as to why and it may well be challenged. And with no substantial reasons as to why we should refuse I move we pass the proposal.”

The plans for the site include a mix of one and two bedroom bungalows and the provision of two, three and four bedroom houses.

Within this, 25 affordable houses comprising one and two bedroom bungalows, two and three bedroom houses would be provided.