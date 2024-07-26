New Derbyshire Trainee Scheme launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amber Valley Borough Council has launched a new Trainee Scheme.

The local authority says that the move demonstrates its “commitment to investing in its workforce and to succession planning”.

Roles are varied and have guaranteed jobs available at the end of the training programme.

The Leader of the Council, Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams, said: “Over the past few years, budgets have been tight. However, as funding becomes available, and as part of our commitment to improving the opportunities and quality of life for every resident in Amber Valley, we are investing in our dedicated teams through a comprehensive Workforce Development Plan.

Amber Valley Borough Council headquarters in Ripley

“The launch of the new Trainee Scheme underpins the vision that we have for the Borough and its residents.”

Roles for three full-time trainees are now being advertised. These include positions in Legal Services, Accountancy, and Trees and Conservation Services.

Unlike some schemes, trainees will transition into permanent roles subject to successfully completing their training and qualifications.

Simon Gladwin, Chief Executive said: “These new roles will launch careers and will benefit the Council by sustaining delivery of its services on a long-term basis. They are jobs where people can make a positive difference to their own communities.

“We are sincerely committed to investing in our workforce and maintaining the exceptional level of professionalism and knowledge of our teams”.

As well as attaining qualifications fully funded by the Council, successful applicants will be able to take advantage of hybrid and flexible working schemes and receive a competitive trainee salary.