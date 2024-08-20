Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of love locks left in a Peak District town are set to be moved to a new home – after the council’s decision to remove the padlocks was met with outcry.

Bakewell’s famous ‘love locks’ footbridge is set to undergo a major maintenance and repair programme on Monday, September 16 – with those who have left locks on the bridge being asked to collect them before this date.

Around 5,500 padlocks have been attached to the bridge since 2011, and Derbyshire County Council (DCC) said that repairs could only be carried out once the locks were removed.

The move sparked outrage among some who had left locks at the bridge - with a campaign group being established and a petition launched, urging DCC to reconsider the move.

Thousands of padlocks known as 'love locks' adorn Weir Bridge across the River Wye in Bakewell. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Campaigers have now confirmed, however, that a new home for the love locks has been found at Thornbridge Hall - a stately home located around two miles from Bakewell.

A spokesperson for the Save the Love Locks at Bakewell campaign group said: “We have some encouraging news. There has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes to work out how the near 40,000 memories can be preserved. We are pleased to announce that we have found a potential new home for all the love locks that are on the bridge at Bakewell. Thornbridge Hall have kindly offered a forever home for the love locks within their grounds.

“It is our intention to remove the padlocks bay by bay and reinstate them onto a similar structure within the grounds of the Hall, there will be enough space so that the tradition can be continued.

“Dr Ceri Houlbrook, Senior Lecturer in Folklore and History at the University of Hertfordshire, will be assisting the group by attempting to record as much information as she can whilst the locks are on the bridge - to capture their “moment in time” before they are moved.”

The locks could find a new home at Thornbridge Hall

The group spokesperson added that they hoped to install a bench near the bridge currently adorned by the locks - and that conversations were ongoing with DCC about the plans to move the locks to Thornbridge Hall.

They said: “We appreciate that it will not be the same as the bridge at Bakewell but it will be a lasting final resting place for all to enjoy.

“Thornbridge Hall, is a delightful, restored country estate with fine gardens, walks and tours and is just a couple of miles away near to the village of Ashford-in-the-Water. The Hall has free parking, a café and is easily accessed by road and path with a direct link to Bakewell via the Monsal Trail and is open 352 days of the year.

“There is still lots to do, however this option is now on the table and is being explored and the details are being worked through with Derbyshire County Council.”

Emma Harrison is the owner of Thornbridge Hall. She told the BBC that, after being contacted by the campaign group, she would offer somewhere for the locks to be installed so people can continue to visit them.

She said: “I can't bear the thought that anyone would melt down all those memories and just throw them away effectively. So if no-one else will have them and look after them, then I will.

“I looked on the Facebook page and I saw how much it meant to everybody. I said if they really are going to melt them down, why don't you ask the council to bring them up to my house and I'll look after them, and I'll reinstate them on wires so that people can visit them.”

A DCC spokesperson added: “We understand a few possible options are currently being explored for the future of the locks, and we are happy to look into whether any of these are possible.”