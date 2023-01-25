Historic New Mills chapel derelict since 1993 will get a new lease of life as home and cafe

Mount Pleasant Chapel on Spring Bank, New Mills has been derelict since a fire in 1993 but now will be given a new lease of life as a home and cafe.

The motion was passed at the High Peak Development and Control meeting on Monday January, 24 and will see applicant Lyn Bannister build a detached, two-storey, three-bedroomed dwelling, and convert the former Sunday School building to a café.

Councillor Emily Thrane said the application had already been passed during-covid but was back before the councillors to approve changes to the plans.

The remains of the former Mount Pleasant Chapel, New Mills

This application represents an alternative scheme to an extant approval for the creation of dwelling and commercial premises at the site.

Previously Lyn was going to create an arts hub but that plan has now been revised.

Councillor Graham Oakley, who moved the motion for approval, said: “It’s nice to pass something you really believe in and I believe in this project.

"If this design was out on the street it wouldn’t look right but the fact the chapel is being saved and the new building is being constructed with the ruined walls makes this a bit special.

"It would be very easy to tear down the chapel walls and just start again but the applicant isn’t and she wants to save the history and heritage is a great thing.”

The former chapel was constructed in 1892, replacing an earlier Methodist chapel, and is a non-designated heritage asset.There is a graveyard to the front, which is overgrown with vegetation, including mature trees.

Councillor Jean Todd’s condition of ensuring the walls are maintained by this owner and any future owners was well received by councillors.

The dwelling is proposed to be constructed inside the retained chapel walls and would be set in from all wall boundaries. The dwelling would be a largely box form, with a flat roof.

The new café is proposed to be an outside venue set within the walled garden of the Sunday School, the existing structures would be converted to kitchen, lobby, storeroom, toilets and potential lift to support the proposed use.

