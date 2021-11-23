High Peak council launches resident survey on how to help town centres

The council has commissioned NEMS Market Research to carry out telephone surveys with around 700 local people to find out more about their shopping and leisure habits, and how their community’s economy can be supported to develop and evolve.

The survey is underway now and the results are expected by spring next year when they will be published on the council’s website.

Council leader Anthony Mckeown said: “This survey will help us further understand the services and amenities our residents want to see in our town centres across the borough.

What do you think the council could do to help your town centre?

“This information will in turn help shape future planning policies and strategies to help ensure our centres remain vibrant, thriving places to live in, work in and visit.

“So, if you do get a call from our researchers, we would be grateful if you would help us by responding to the questions. Thanks in advance to everyone who does, your answers will help to shape the future.”

Earlier this year, the council secured £6.6million of Future High Street funding from the Government for projects to drive growth and ensure sustainability for the retails scene around Buxton’s Spring Gardens – the only local town centre area which was thought suitable for the scheme – with work expected to begin in 2022. This new survey should inform a wider strategy to benefit surrounding towns.