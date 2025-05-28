High Peak council considers £2.4m leisure centre revamp plans that could force squash club to relocate

High Peak Borough Council is due to consider the progress of updated plans for a £2.4million renovation of the former New Mills Leisure Centre into a new MyActive wellness centre that is likely to see the loss of squash court facilities and the relocation of squash club members.

Campaigners who fear the possible loss of squash courts as part of proposed changes at the council-run New Mills leisure centre – now known as MyActive New Mills – attended a previous council meeting with banners calling for the preservation of the squash court facilities as they demanded explanations about council plans to replace them with a new wellness centre.

And following a public consultation the council has reported there was ‘a higher positive response’ to retain the existing four-court sports hall footprint under proposed Option 2 for the scheme as opposed to proposed Option 1 which would be to convert the four-court sports hall into a three-court sports hall – however both options still involve the removal of the existing squash court facilities so squash club members would have to relocate.

A council spokesperson stated in a report: “Both options are based on the removal of the existing squash courts to enable the objectives of the investment to facilitate wider expansion for health and wellbeing initiatives, expansion of a fit for purpose gym facility and spin suite. This therefore does result in the current squash club members relocating to alternative facilities.”

Campaigners opposed to proposed changes at High Peak Borough Council's former New Mills Leisure Centre

On May 28, the council’s Community Select Committee is due to consider progress into plans for the council to invest £2.488m into converting the former New Mills Leisure Centre into a MyActive New Mills wellness hub.

High Peak Borough Council’s Executive introduced Option 2 as a proposal to focus on the retention of the existing four-court sports hall footprint and this has since been favoured as a recommended option, according to a council report.

During the public consultation the council received comments through 664 completed, online surveys and it also held a well-attended open evening at New Mills Town Hall.

A council report stated that, overall, comments received on the proposed changes were in the majority very positive and that Option 2 was confirmed with a ‘higher positive response’ than Option 1. The council has also presented a third option for consideration which is for the authority to not make any investment and to leave the facilities under their existing layout.

Option 1 includes converting the existing four-court sports hall into a three-court sports hall with a mezzanine floor containing an extension to the fitness suite on the ground floor with a large group exercise studio on the first floor, connected by a staircase and new platform lift.

It also features converting the squash court into a ‘community wellness suite’ for people who may be new to exercise or suffering with long term health conditions benefiting from a referral scheme.

And Option 1 plans also include reconfiguring office space and existing room used for group cycling into a larger, dedicated group cycling facility while refurbishing the reception area and the pool viewing area.

Option 2 includes retaining the existing four-court sports hall, converting the existing squash court and female dry changing room to form an extended fitness gym and a new mezzanine floor to create a large group exercise studio on the first floor connected by a staircase and platform lift.

It also features converting the group exercise studio into a Community Wellness Suite, refurbishing the existing space used for group cycling to create a space with an increased range of classes while refurbishing the reception area and the pool viewing area.

Despite the loss of the squash court facilities, the council has stated it wishes to make a commitment to work with the squash club to identify viable alternative options within the local community and it has identified Marple for the provision of squash facilities outside of the High Peak.

The squash court in New Mills is believed to be one of only two venues of its type in the High Peak and after the town lost one of its two courts in 2011 there has been a campaign by residents to save the one remaining court.

The campaigners fear proposed changes will negatively affect children’s sport but they have stated that they have been told that without the proposed changes to the leisure centre it will be no longer financially viable in ten years’ time and that the changes may be the only option to keep it open.

High Peak Borough Council has also previously stated it is aware proposals to repurpose the squash court at the leisure centre would affect existing users including a small number of approximately twenty to thirty junior players but because the court is only used for approximately 33 out of an available 80 hours per week it feels that considering whether this space could be better utilised to engage a larger number of people is justified.