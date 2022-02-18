Derbyshire County Council chair plants trees in Hayfield for Queen's Green Canopy jubilee scheme

Councillor Jean Wharmby planted a hornbeam tree on grassed land close to the Sett Valley Trail as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) scheme, with two hawthorns and two rowans also being planted nearby.

Overseen by Prince Charles, the QGC is focused on sustainable tree planting which can create a legacy in honour of the Queen’s reign, which can continue to benefit future generations.

She said: “It was a real pleasure to be the first person to plant a tree on behalf of Derbyshire County Council. I’m hoping those who can do will support this positive initiative, whether they do it as an individual or encourage their school, workplace or community to get involved.

People all over the country are being encouraged to plant trees to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee.

“Trees are a vital part of our environment for so many reasons. As well as being important for biodiversity they are a key component on our journey to becoming a net zero county, helping to off-set carbon emissions that cannot be cut through other measures.”

People across the country – from individuals, groups, schools and communities to larger organisations and businesses – are being encouraged to plant trees during two designated phases, from now until the end of March, and through November and December.

As well as supporting the QGC initiative, the trees planted will count towards the council’s target of planting one million trees across the county by 2030 in an effort to offset carbon emissions and support landscape recovery.

Anyone planning on planting a tree can get advice from the county council’s Countryside Service by emailing [email protected]

Derbyshire County Council civic chairman Jean Wharmby with countryside service landscape construction officer Pete Bunting.

For more information about how to get involved in the initiative go to queensgreencanopy.org The website includes tips on planting trees, how to order an official plaque and an interactive map so that people can pin their tree on a national map.

Schools may be able to access funding for tree planting, and the Woodland Trust is making free trees available for schools and communities See woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant-trees/schools-and-communities for more details.