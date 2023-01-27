Derbyshire council tax bills to rise due to ballooning inflation and rising care costs

Derbyshire County Council is set to increase its share of your overall council tax bill by 3.75 per cent, which for Band B taxpayers is £41.55 more and £53.42 for Band D taxpayers, with further payments owed for your local council(s) and the police and fire services.

Budget papers published by the county council stress that the financial burden on households did form part of the decision making process but that the security of the authority, and the services it provides to thousands of people, also need to be safeguarded.

These papers also detail at length that the authority needs to see central Government step up its funding for councils, which have limited ways in which to raise cash and rising costs for services to battle.

Paul Stone, the council’s interim director of finance, concludes a stark assessment by hinting that there could be an “increased risk” of the authority having its finances frozen and only allowed to spend on the bare essentials, such as staff pay and critical services.

This would be if current financial pressures continue, without the additional funding required, and if “sufficient and timely” budget cuts are not made.

Over the next year alone, the council must make £16.2 million in budget cuts, and a total of £46.7 million over the next five years – having already cut more than £300 million since 2010, amounting to nearly half of its entire annual budget.

The figure for the number of staff redundancies that could be made through these cutbacks has not yet been disclosed but has been referred to as “significant”. This year the overall budget will be £675 million, with most going towards social care for children and adults. It is costs to protect the county’s most vulnerable which are the source of the greatest pressure for the council, reports make clear.

The cost of support, including staff, facilities and transportation, is increasing, but so is the number of people in need of support and the level of complexity of care they require.

As of the latest figures, there are 1,004 children in the council’s care, up from below 800 in 2018, with costs surging by 40 per cent too.

The council now spends around £18 million per year on school transport, including for children with special educational needs and disabilities, up from around £13 million five years ago.

Budget papers detail: “The council, along with many other local authorities in the country, continue to express concern regarding substantial increases in the cost of children’s social care, urging Government to provide additional funding for the service.”

For adult social care, which includes care homes, support provided to people in their homes and discharge from hospital, costs are increasing by an estimated £5-6 million a year, which is expected to continue for “at least the next five years”.

