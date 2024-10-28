Buxton UNISON rally campaigners call for Derbyshire County Council to abandon care home closure plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Campaigners attended a UNISON union rally in Buxton town centre as they continue to urge Derbyshire council to halt adult social care saving plans and proposed cutbacks including the possible closure of eight day centres and up to 11 care homes for the elderly.

The latest rally in Buxton, followed a previous gathering, in Chesterfield town centre, in opposition to the Conservative-controlled council’s possible money-saving plans for adult social care involving elderly day centres, care homes, and facilities for adults with learning disabilities.

Council proposals include possibly closing either nine or 11 of the council’s 16 elderly residential care homes to save over £5.2m as well as eight older people day centres to save £1.3m with a new focus to be placed on services for people with dementia and their carers.

One of the options under consideration means 11 care homes have been earmarked for possible closure and they include: Briar Close, Borrowash; Bennerley Fields, Ilkeston; Castle Court, Swadlincote; Florence Shipley, Heanor; The Grange, Eckington; Lacemaker Court, Long Eaton; The Leys, Ashbourne; New Bassett House, Shirebrook; Rowthorne, Swanwick; Thomas Colledge House, Bolsover; And Whitestones, at Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Under an alternative option, Florence Shipley and Lacemaker Court would be spared from closure, but nine care homes still earmarked for closure would include: Briar Close; Bennerley Fields; Castle Court; The Grange;The Leys; New Bassett House; Rowthorne; Thomas Colledge House; And Whitestones.

The eight day centres which face possible closures under both options include: Blackwell Day Centre, Blackwell; Eccles Fold Day Centre, Chapel-en-le-Frith; Fabrick Day Services, Hilton; Hasland Resource Centre, at Hasland, Chesterfield; Jubilee Centre, New Mills; Queens Court, Buxton; Shirebrook Resource Centre; And Valley View Day Centre, Bolsover.

Derbyshire County Council is also considering proposed options to redesign how it provides Day Opportunity centres and Short Break residential units for adults with learning disabilities and or autism.

Deputy Leader, Cllr Simon Spencer, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and Budget, has argued the council’s budget has been affected by an increasing demand for services, particularly in adult social care and children’s services and safeguarding, that requires intervention from the new Labour Government.

UNISON is urging the council to use its cash reserves to maintain existing adult care services but the council has stated that it has already earmarked some reserves to help maintain its overall, forecast multi-million pound budget deficit.

Council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, has said that like all councils nationwide Derbyshire is facing unprecedented financial pressures alongside an increasing demand for services, particularly for children and older people.

Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Cllr Natalie Hoy, has also said that more people wish to live independently which has led to a decline in demand for residential care and there is a need for different, more specialised care.

But UNISON has stated the private sector will not provide an alternative and if they do the union fears the council will have to pay out more money to meet new costs to care for the elderly.

The council says it is addressing overall saving proposals to meet an estimated budget deficit of over £39m for the 2024/25 financial year after it has struggled with reduced Government funding, the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation, rising costs, the cost of living crisis, and a growing demand on services.