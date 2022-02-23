Council announce £20,000 of funding for residents and businesses hit by Derbyshire floods
Derbyshire County Council is offering £20,000 of funding for those impacted by the recent flooding in the county.
A number of homes and businesses in Derbyshire were affected following heavy rain which fell over the weekend and into Monday, closing some roads and causing local disruption.
Derbyshire County Council has responded by reinstating the Derbyshire Floods Hardship Fund for residents and businesses, which was first established following floods in 2019.
Councillor Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council, said: “Residents and businesses are already facing a number of financial challenges and if they are affected by the recent flooding, we know this will be devastating and could have a huge impact on them.
“We realise the importance of acting immediately to help where we can, which is why we are offering this support which is available now.”
Residents directly affected by flooding, where water has entered their homes, can access financial help of up to £104 via a fast-track application process.
Businesses of 50 employees or less whose premises were flooded will be eligible to apply for a one-off payment of £500.
The initial pot of £20,000 could be extended if needed. Businesses and residents can check their eligibility and apply for funding on the Derbyshire County Council website here.