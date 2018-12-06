Council approves plans for new Buxton retirement complex

Revised plans for a retirement village to go alongside a new hospital on the old Buxton Water factory site have been approved by councillors.

The homes will accommodate the frail elderly with communal facilities and care packages tailored to their individual need.

Developer McCarthy and Stone’s original plans were deferred by the High Peak planning committee earlier this year in favour of a traditional style of architecture on the site.

However members this week approved the plans following a redesign.

Approval of the retirement village comes after councillors signed-off an outline application for Derbyshire Community Health Services’ £20m health campus at the same site in July. The proposed new hospital will accommodate services currently provided by the town’s two existing hospitals including the X-ray unit, minor injuries unit, the eight elderly rehabilitation beds from Fenton Ward currently at the Cavendish Hospital and the community mental health team.

It will also incorporate Stewart Medical Centre, Elmwood Medical Practice and Buxton Medical Practice.

A planning statement for the retirement village reads: “This specialised form of accommodation provides the frail elderly with a better housing choice.

“It provides residents with security and companionship and removes the heavy burden of property maintenance.

“Therefore it reduces the anxieties and worries experienced by many older people living in accommodation that does not best suit their needs.”

Ian Wilkins, managing director (North) at McCarthy and Stone, said: “Naturally we are delighted that High Peak Borough Council approved our revised application.

“We worked closely with officers to deliver a high-quality scheme that sits comfortably with the historic setting of this prime location.

“There is a real need for this type of accommodation in the local area and we believe that this scheme will create an opportunity to provide much-needed specialised housing - allowing older people to downsize and remain in Buxton near to friends and family.

“McCarthy and Stone offer a new lifestyle and opportunity for older people to embrace retirement with the benefit of 24-hour support available.”

To view the planning application visit planning.highpeak.gov.uk/portal.